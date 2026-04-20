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Wastage betters no lives, Lesufi

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

20 April 2026

08:20 am

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Judging by what vandalism and theft have done to the scheme in Clayville, it looks like the skeletons of the houses will have to be bulldozed.

Wastage betters no lives, Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

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Just over a month ago, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said – with a straight face and no detectable sense of irony – that those ANC-led municipal coalitions in the province were actually making life better for ordinary people.

Perhaps that’s the view he gets from his hotel room after taking a shower to avoid the inconvenience of having no water… as is the daily lot for many Gauteng residents.

Today – sigh – it’s one of those “another day, another disaster” stories we carry on our pages: a housing project which has been abandoned long before being anywhere near complete, having already sucked up R122 million of ratepayer money in Ekurhuleni and needing another R238 million to finish.

ALSO READ: DA billboard mocks Lesufi’s ‘hotel shower’

Judging by what vandalism and theft have done to the scheme in Clayville, it looks like the skeletons of the houses will have to be bulldozed, and everything will have to be started again from scratch.

Wayne Duvenage, of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, is correct in saying this criminal waste cannot simply be shrugged off. Somebody was responsible for allowing this to happen. That person, or people, should be fired or prosecuted if warranted.

That, Comrade Premier Lesufi, is what you should be doing instead of making public your daydreams.

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African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni Gauteng Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) Panyaza Lesufi

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