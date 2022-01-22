Two arrested in Western Cape firearm blitz

Citizen Reporter

Two suspects were recently arrested in Elsiesrivier and Wesbank in the Western Cape, during an operation by police to rid the streets of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Elsiesriver

Elsiesriver police units were busy with patrols near Forest drive on Friday night when they heard gunshots.

The members drove in the direction of the fired gunshots and saw an unknown man running with an object in his hand.

A chase then ensued.

The suspect tried to escape arrest, but police managed to apprehend and search the man.

#sapsWC The vigilance and determination of police members to rid the streets of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, led to the successful recovery of firearms in two isolated incidents. 2 Suspects arrested in Elsiesrivier and Wesbank #GunsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/LHaO6hzJh6 pic.twitter.com/Y6RRfLutNP— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) January 22, 2022

The police allegedly found a 9 mm pistol with ammunition on him and confiscated the firearm.

The 21-year-old suspect has been arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Photo: Supplied

Wesbank

In an unrelated incident, police members of Lockdown II were busy with stop and search operations in Wesbank.

They reportedly searched a man in Kwazakhele street, in the early hours of Saturday morning, and confiscated a 9mm pistol with ammunition.

Photo: Supplied

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, after he failed to provide a valid license to be in possession of the firearm.

Once charged, the two suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in Goodwood and Blue Downs.

ALSO READ: Suspect shot dead after ‘wrestling with cop over a firearm’

In an unrelated incident in Limpopo earlier this week, police arrested ten people for allegedly holding up officers at Malamulele police station and stealing firearms and ammunition.

A group of armed men stormed the police station on Sunday night and made off with an assortment of guns and ammunition.

The officers were found locked up at the back of a state vehicle.

Seven of the suspects were found at a hideout at Medinyeng Village outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi.

ALSO READ: Robbers leave with nothing after bombing ATM, shooting bystander