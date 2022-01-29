Speaker of Amajuba District council murdered outside home in KZN

Lethabo Malatsi

Reginald Ndima, the Speaker of the Amajuba District Council, was shot dead outside his home in Newcastle, in KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By the time Ndima arrived at the hospital, he had succumbed to his wounds.

Ndima, an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member, was elected speaker of the council at the end of November after the local government elections.

“Ndima was one of the longest-serving councillors,” the district’s mayor, Vuselwa Bam, told SABC News.

“Ndima will be remembered as someone who shared his knowledge with younger councillors and who worked tirelessly for the people of the district,” Bam said.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family of the deceased, people of Amajuba District, the Amajuba District Municipality and all those who were close to councillor Ndima. May God give you the comfort and peace that you seek and may the soul of your loved one rest in peace,” said Bam.

ALSO READ: ANC councillor shot dead outside his house in Durban

He was described as a humble person by the IFP’s spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

“Councillor Ndima was a humble and responsible servant of the people who diligently dedicated his life to public service,” Hlengwa said.

It is with sadness & shock that the IFP announces the tragic news that Member of the IFP National Council and Speaker of the AmaJuba District Municipality, Cllr Reginald Bhekumndeni Ndima (58), was shot and killed by unknown assailants last night, as he was arriving at his home. pic.twitter.com/Ny36kBfzdN— Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP #???????? #???? (@MkhulekoHlengwa) January 29, 2022

“His sudden death is a loss for the people who he served with integrity for 15 years as a councillor.”

The IFP also said it was concerned about the continued killing of public representatives without justice ever being served.

ALSO READ: Drug wars and revenge the leading causes of KZN multiple murders