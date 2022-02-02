Police lauded for KZN hostage drama arrests

Citizen Reporter

An armed robbery that turned into a dramatic hours-long hostage situation in Umbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night was diffused by police, and led to two arrests.

Five men robbed a cellphone shop in Cato Ridge late on Tuesday night, while staff were still on duty.

Police said the suspects stole a large number of cellphones before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle towards Umbumbulu.

While en route with police and Magma security personnel hot on their heels, the suspects crashed the car and ran away, firing shots at responders while they attempted to escape.

ALSO READ: Elderly couple stabbed during KZN hostage drama

One suspect tried to hide in nearby bushes but was promptly arrested.

Another fled into a nearby house, surprising a grandmother and her two young grandchildren.

eNCA reports the elderly woman and the children were held hostage by the rogue robber for three hours.

After a tense standoff with responding officers from the K9 unit and special task force, the suspect was eventually arrested, and his firearm seized.

The remaining three suspects are still on the run.

Meanwhile, last week in Pinetown, KZN, four school pupils were hospitalised after being stabbed during a robbery at Dassenhoek High School.

A group of robbers allegedly broke the fence of the school, and made off with cellphones, cash and other valuables.

During a scuffle where pupils tried to resist the armed men, four of them were overpowered and stabbed, and were admitted to hospital.

One suspect has been arrested, but two are still at large. A criminal case was opened at KwaNdengezi police station.

ALSO READ: Four pupils stabbed in KZN school robbery