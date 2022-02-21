Bystander caught in cross-pavement robbery crossfire

Lethabo Malatsi

Police in Gauteng have activated a 72-hour activation plan following the murder of an innocent bystander during a cross-pavement robbery.

Crime statistics show there has been a marked reduction in cash-in-transit heists (CIT) across the country.

Gauteng, which is the province where CIT heists are most prevalent, recorded the largest decrease of nine fewer cases.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) reported a crime that took place in Eden Park, Gauteng on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that a group of armed men aggressively approached security officials of a cash solution company, while they were collecting money from a business outlet in Eden Park.

#sapsHQ Police launch manhunt after innocent bystander shot and killed during cross pavement #CIT robbery in Eden Park, Gauteng today. Anyone with information is urger to call #CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or submit information via the #MySAPSApp NPhttps://t.co/ZjTwueCUwt pic.twitter.com/uqBAbWNzRx— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) February 20, 2022

ALSO READ: Failed Brakpan CIT heist leaves one dead as suspects sought

According to reports, the group of armed men started firing gunshots towards the cash van and managed to flee the scene with at least three bags of cash.

It was then that an innocent bystander got caught in the cross-fire.

When medical emergency personal arrived at the crime scene, the 38-year-old bystander was declared dead.

#CITRobbery in Palm Ridge. Bystander shot dead. Gang heavily armed. pic.twitter.com/W27dwO6eWR— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 20, 2022

Vehicles surrounding the business outlet were also damaged as a result of the random shooting.

Police have launched a manhunt for the group of men involved in both the heist and murder of the innocent man.

On 5 February, another 72-hour activation plan was underway to catch members of an armed gang who killed a police officer in Sedibeng during a CIT heist.

A cash van was travelling along the R57 from Vanderbijlpark towards Sasolburg when it was attacked by a group of heavily armed men.

The group of suspects were travelling in at least four vehicles opened fire on police officers who responded to the attack.

During the crossfire, one of the members attached to the TRT unit was badly wounded in the hail of bullets.

He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

ALSO READ: Crime stats: Western Cape, KZN, Gauteng lead the country in carjacking