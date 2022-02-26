Gauteng’s alleged kidnapping kingpin arrested

Citizen Reporter

The man behind a spate of high profile kidnappings where ransoms were demanded in various parts of Gauteng and Mozambique has been arrested.

The Crime Intelligence National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Brackenhurst that led to the arrest of the 37-year-old man and his three associates.

Alleged kidnapping kingpin and three associates arrested in Brakenhurst. Picture – Saps.

Police also found and seized three high powered vehicles, 6,000 Mandrax tablets, cash, a receipt of sale for an R1,9 million property in Bryanston, luxury brand clothing, all of which is believed to be the proceeds of ransom money.

On Thursday, the team continued with the tracing of another suspect who is part of this syndicate, who was later arrested in Benoni.

Mandrax tablets, cash, luxury vehicles and high-end clothing were seized. Picture – Saps.

Police also seized another high-performance vehicle when they arrested the Benoni suspect.

The mastermind and his associates are accused of kidnapping and demanding a ransom in a number of high profile cases including Jahyr Abdullah, a Mozambiquan national and his friend who were kidnapped on 15 October 2021.

The pair had just entered Johannesburg from Mozambique in a three-vehicle motorcade when they were pulled over by their captors, who were driving a blue BMW sedan fitted with blue lights and sirens.

The pair were taken from their motorcade and held captive.

His friend was rescued on the same day by various officials from law enforcement agencies and private security companies.

Mr Abdula was rescued a month later at an identified address on Friday, 26 November 2021 by the Task Team.

Another case is the kidnapping of Indian national Yasin Bhiku, who was taken from his home in Lenasia.

That kidnapping took place on 11 January 2021, when Bhiku was returning home at 05:00 from morning prayer.

Bhikhu was later released and found unharmed by the task team.

The team is currently following intelligence-driven information on other active high profile kidnapping cases where ransom demands have been made.

The same team was also responsible for rescuing the 11-year-old girl who was kidnapped outside her school gate in Mayfair, last year.

The little girl was later rescued in an informal settlement near Soweto.

The Crime Intelligence National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team was established on 18 November 2021, following a spike in kidnapping cases where a ransom was demanded.

Since its inception, the team has been hard at work, tracking and tracing wanted suspects and syndicates involved in several cases in the country where demands were made for the safe return of victims.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Kidnapping scourge on the rise in SA