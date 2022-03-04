Sars seizes cigarettes and drugs worth millions in Phoenix

Faizel Patel

The South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) Customs officers, the SA Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement authorities have seized illicit cigarettes and drugs valued at approximately R3.1 million in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The bust took place on Thursday at three residences belonging to a well-known cigarette supplier in Phoenix.

Sars said during the search, a total of 2.31 million sticks of cigarettes were confiscated.

“The cigarettes were being sold at such a low value that it was clear no excise duties were being paid. A full audit will now be conducted on the goods. There was also narcotics found at two of the locations, including Mandrax and Cannabis with a street value of approximately R10 000. The drugs have been handed over to the SAPS for further investigation.”

Sars said the bust forms part of an ongoing operation to clamp down on illegal cigarette distributors within the KZN region.

The revenue service said the focus of the operation is to ensure that all cigarettes sold within South Africa are compliant and that the correct taxes have been paid.

“Sars has taken a firm approach in trying to eradicate the illicit tobacco industry in the country and will be continue to conduct Customs and Tax audits on all non-compliant traders and taxpayers.”

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the revenue service is committed to trade facilitation and growing the country’s economy.

“It will continue to make it easy and seamless for traders to comply with their legal obligation by providing them with clarity and certainty. Equally, Sars is building its capability to make it hard and costly for those of traders who choose to be non-compliant.”

Kieswetter has issued a warning that it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those involved in criminal behaviour are dealt with harshly.

