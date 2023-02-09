Suspects arrested after cigarettes found hidden in truck, gas tanker  

Faizel Patel

The case against a 47-year-old Zimbabwean national charged for possession of illegal cigarettes has been postponed to 14 February, for a formal bail application.

Peter Tambudze appeared in the Musina Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, on charges of fraud, false declaration, and possession of illicit cigarettes.

It is alleged that on 19 January 2023, Tambudze arrived at the Beitbridge border from Zimbabwe, driving a truck with two trailers.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Tambudze stated he was transporting cotton before being arrested.

“Along the way from Musina, police officers stopped the truck and searched it. They found that the truck was loaded with illicit cigarettes worth over R21 million, and he was arrested.

“Items confiscated by the state during the arrest include a truck, two trailers, two containers, the cigarettes and the matter was referred to the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU),” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Cigarettes hidden in gas tanker

In a separate incident, six suspects appeared in the Marble Hall Periodical Court for possession of illegal cigarettes worth over R5 million.

The NPA said Jan Botha (42), Ekman Eddie (34), Harley Reegan (29), Sibanda Clement (42), De Well Elton (34) and Bhikoo Ephraim (57) had 1 026 cases of cigarettes.

Malabi-Dzhangi said on arrival of the police, the suspects were in the process of packing the cigarettes inside a gas tank at Toitskraal farm.

“Police allegedly found Bhikoo Ephraim, who is the owner of the farm, and they also found two suspects who were inside the gas tanker offloading cigarettes. One of the suspects was the driver of the escort Toyota Auris which was found at the scene.”

Driver missing

“The driver of the gas tanker ran away, and he is still at large. During the incident, police managed to confiscate three vehicles; a gas tanker, Isuzu and Toyota Auris, and the cigarettes. The matter is transferred to Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for bail application on 15 February 2023,” she said.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the accused will remain in custody until their next court appearance.

