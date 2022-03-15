Man gunned down, another wounded in Lenasia shooting

Faizel Patel

A man has been killed after he was gunned down and another wounded in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

Police said they received a complaint of a shooting at the corner of the K43 Road and Nirvana Drive in Lenasia Extension 9 on Monday.

Lenasia police spokesperson Bafana Ndimande said the motive for murder is unknown at this stage.

“An unidentified Indian male was lying next to the motor vehicle. He sustained a gunshot wound on the upper body. The paramedics were summoned to the crime scene and certified the victim dead. The female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment. It was further alleged that the occupants in a Red Volkswagen Polo with unknown registration number shot the victim and he managed to drive Nirvana Drive, Lenasia Extension 5 where he lost control of his motor vehicle and it rolled. The motive for murder is unknown at this stage.”

Ndimande has urged anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact the police.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for seven unknown suspects who broke into a Lenasia mosque and stole a number of valuable items, including a television set and laptop.

It is understood the armed criminals tied up the security guard at the Fatah Mosque and locked him up in the guard room before breaking into the place of worship.

After ransacking the mosque the suspects allegedly wrote Islamophobic messages on the walls before fleeing the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects fled in a stolen minibus.

““The police are investigating a case of business robbery and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects to please call the nearest police station.”

In the past few months, there have been a number crime related incidents reported in Lenasia with many residents urging police, community policing forums and even ward councillors to address the scourge.

