WATCH: NHCPA condemns murder of Soweto doctor as footage of shooting emerges

Faizel Patel

The National Healthcare Professionals Association (NHCPA) has condemned the murder of Dr George Koboka.

Koboka, who practised in Diepkloof, Soweto, was killed on Friday by four gunmen who went straight to his office and opened fire.

Koboka was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police (Saps) said three suspects linked to Koboka’s murder have been arrested.

ALSO READ: ‘Bail for kidnapping mastermind Charloos would be a huge mistake’ – source

In a statement, the NHCPA said they notice with dismay the continued wanton and callous murder of their colleagues by marauding gangs of criminals who may have been hired to kill them on duty and in the presence of patients.

“No amount of poverty nor economic struggles by anything, warrants orchestrated killing of selfless professionals who sacrifice their valuable time to serve patients and to care for their families.

“The apparent lawlessness and complete disregard of life by criminals who always render the medical fraternity vulnerable and fearful of practicing the profession and saving lives if not immediately stopped by authorities shall deprive communities of the sacred services they need,” the NHCPA said.

It has called on authorities, civil society and the professional fraternity to take a stand against the senseless murders.

“We call upon professional organisations to take a serious stance in condemning these killings and for the law enforcement authorities to swiftly apprehend the killers of medical professionals, and for the communities not to harbour these criminals but to report to the police any suspicious behaviour of both local and foreign gangs. We condemn the killing of Dr. George Koboka!”

Meanwhile, CCTV footage has emerged of the shooting of Dr Koboka.

The footage shows a group of men, one wearing a blue hat, another a yellow shirt and the third in blue pants, entering Dr Koboka’s surgery, walking past the waiting patients to his office, and then shooting him while panicked patients run out of the premises.