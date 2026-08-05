Suspended EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi and 4 others arrested for murder of Emmanuel Mbense

Wednesday's arrest brings Mkhwanazi's cases to four. He is out on R50 000 and R30 000 bail for blue lights and fraud cases, as well as R5 000 for a gemstone robbery.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has reportedly been arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in connection with the murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

On Wednesday, Ipid arrested five suspects implicated in Mbense’s April 2022 murder and dumping.

5 linked to Mbense murder arrested

The directorate confirmed that the suspects are from EMPD and the South African Police Service (Saps), while one is a private citizen. Numerous media publications reported that one of the nabbed suspects is Mkhwanazi.

The suspects allegedly played a role in the murder of Mbense, the dumping of his body at Spaarwater Dam in Duduza, Nigel, and the failure to report the crime.

“It is further alleged that Emmanuel Mbense was implicated in a business robbery in Boksburg North, hence the raid of his home by police on 14 April 2022,” Ipid said in a statement.

“He disappeared on the same day of the raid, and his body was discovered on 15 April 2022 at Spaarwater Dam by a passerby.”

Mkhwanazi and the other four suspects will appear before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 6 August, facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Suspects to appear in court on Thursday

Ipid conducted an investigation into Mbense’s murder. After concluding the probe, the directorate referred the finalised investigation to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in February 2026 for a decision.

Of the 12 suspects in this case, four were from the Saps, three from EMPD and five were private citizens.

The directorate also recommended to both the Saps and EMPD to institute disciplinary proceedings against their members in terms of section 30 of the Ipid Act 1 of 2011.

The Saps provided a written report to Ipid in April 2026, confirming the disciplinary sanctions imposed on two of its members, both of whom hold the rank of sergeant.

EMPD acknowledged the directorate’s recommendation letter, but it has yet to provide Ipid with a report on the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings against their members.

“More information on this matter will be ventilated in court,” Ipid said.

Julius Mkhwanazi faces four cases

Mkhwanazi’s Wednesday arrest brings the number of cases he is facing to four.

Last month, the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court granted him bail of R5 000. His former romantic partner, a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer identified as Witness K, was also granted R5 000 bail.

The pair were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, fraud and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

EMPD officers Adrian MacKenzie and Kersha-Leigh Stols were previously granted bail of R5 000 each. The charges against private security officer Etienne van der Walt have since been withdrawn.

Granted bail in precious stones theft case

The case centres on an operation conducted at Peter Prinsloo’s apartment in Killarney, Johannesburg, on 11 February 2023. During the operation, six boxes of sugilite and manganese stones valued at R14.9 million were seized.

The gemstones were allegedly sold for R110 000, and the money was divided equally, with each person receiving R22 000.

Mkhwanazi is also facing charges related to the unlawful installation of blue lights on vehicles. The vehicles are linked to alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, with the case currently before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court.

Another case is in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court. It concerns fraud and corruption tied to a traffic violation matter involving Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla.

He remains out on bail of R50 000 and R30 000 in those respective cases.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa