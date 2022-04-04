KZN hostages: Victims released as manhunt for suspects launched

Citizen Reporter

A Boxer Cash and Carry manager and his staff were held hostage for several hours in Sundumbili, Kwazulu-Natal from early on Monday morning.

eNCA reported that several suspects accosted staff, the manager and security before holding them hostage.

A security guard was able to call for backup, which alerted authorities to quickly respond to the scene.

IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Security Operations are currently on the scene, with a hostage negotiator on standby.

The suspects were reportedly heavily armed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker told eNCA a few staff members and a security guard who were locked in a cold room have since been freed and are being treated for hyperthermia.

The remainder of the staff who were still held hostage have been released unharmed.

He said it was not clear how many suspects police were searching for, but based on video footage, it appeared to about six suspects.

“A task team is sweeping through the complex, clearing shops to try and locate the suspects,” said Naicker

Naicker said one suspect who was in a getaway vehicle immediately fled when he saw police cars.

“I do not believe the suspects intended to hold the staff hostage, it seems they wanted to do an in and out thing but were interrupted by the police, which made them to take the staff hostage to try and get a way out,” Naicker explained to the broadcaster.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko.