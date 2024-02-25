Man arrested after taking family hostage and shooting three police officers

The suspect released the hostages and handed himself over to police after the hostage negotiator arrived.

A man was arrested after he took members of his family hostage and fired shots at police officers who responded to the scene in Klopperpark, on Gauteng’s East Rand.

The man took his wife, children and a family friend hostage on Sunday.

Police officers shot in hostage drama

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, said the suspect started firing shots at the officers when they arrived at his house.

He also shot the family friend inside the house.

“The Saps hostage negotiator and task team were summoned to the scene. The suspect released all the other victims and surrendered himself to the police,” said Masondo.

“He was then arrested and will be charged with four counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.”

The injured police officers and family friend were taken to the nearest hospital. Masondo said they are in “serious but stable conditions”.

Man kills four family members in East Rand

In January, the East Rand was the scene of another crime scene where a man shot his parents, wife, daughter and domestic worker.

Masondo said the man waited for his parents, aged 72 and 75, to arrive at their home in Kempton Park before shooting and killing them. He then drove to his wife’s house in Fairleads where he shot his wife (43), daughter (22) and domestic worker (56).

The wife and domestic worker died at the scene, while the wife was airlifted to hospital.

The man then shot himself and was also taken to hospital.

