Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
5 minute read
7 Apr 2022
8:07 pm
Crime

Kelly, other witnesses hiding things about Senzo’s murder – former investigating officer

The retired cop says something is fishy, and the murder should have been solved ages ago.

Retired SAPS Warrant Officer Amanda Steenkamp, who worked on the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, poses for a photograph at the Fora Bookshop in Krugersdorp, 7 April 2022. Picture: Michel Bega
Eight years after the senseless killing of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa and the motive of the murder and the mastermind of the murder are still unknown and unresolved. On 11 April, Muzikawukhulelwa S’Themba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifokuhle Nkani Sifiso Ntuli are expected to appear in the Pretoria High Court, for the trial to commence. Also Read: Netflix docu-series on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder begins in April New Netflix docu-series 'Senzo - Murder of a Soccer Star | Picture: Screenshot/Netflix Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting the home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo...

