Manhunt launched for suspects who fatally shot Cape Town school secretary

Citizen Reporter

Police in the Western Cape have launched a manhunt for suspects who gunned down a 61-year-old secretary at Primrose Park Primary School in Manenberg on Friday.

According to eNCA, the woman was on her way to work when she was shot on Kunene Road outside the school premises.

It is reported that Zuraya Barden was with her 6-year-old grandson when the gunmen fired several shots on the driver’s side of the window, fatally wounding her, but leaving the grandson unharmed.

A family member told eNCA that they believed the incident was a hit, as none of her belongings were taken.

Western Cape police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said a murder case has been opened.

“We have opened a murder case for further investigations, the circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigations and a motive is unknown.”

Family members say the grandson is traumatised by the ordeal.

Speaking to News24 chairperson of Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) Vernon Visagie who said the area is prone to gang-related crimes, especially shootings.

“They shoot at any time, even when children are going to school or people are going to work. They [gangsters] don’t care. It’s scary when violence like this becomes a norm,” said Vernon.

He also expressed concern over teachers and pupils following the incident.

“The children are exposed to so much violence, including domestic violence and gang violence, and now they witness this outside their school. And now teachers will not feel safe; they will feel like they have to stand aside and let children do what they want,” Vernon added.

Anyone with information that may lead to the whereabouts and arrests of the suspects are urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko.

