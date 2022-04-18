Two men killed in seperate incidents

Citizen Reporter

The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were called in to attend to two seperate incidents that resulted in the death of two men. One man died after a shooting and the other suffocated to death today.

The first man was killed in a shooting incident in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal. It was reported that the unknown male was shot several times with a 9mm pistol.

According to Rusa, they received multiple calls from community members after the incident that claimed the first man’s life. The unit also received a call from an off duty South African Police Service (Saps) Detective seeking immediate assistance after the same man stumbled onto Hippo Road.

It was said he was bleeding extensively from the gunshot wound to the left of his body.

Upon arrival, Rusa observed that the man had succumbed to his gunshot wounds and was certified dead by the team.

The unit members also reportedly found a girl’s pink sandal beside the deceased’s body and said they would confirm if any child was kidnapped during the incident as the incident is under investigation.

The body of another man was recovered on Monday by the reaction unit in his neighbour’s outbuilding in Trenance, Verulam.

The 28-year-old, identified as Preston John, is believed to have been suffocated to death at the neighbour’s home on Madrona Drive.

According to the reaction unit officers, the suspect attempted to conceal Preston’s body under the mattress.

On Monday morning, the unit received an emergency call from a homeowner who is reported to have noticed a protruding hand as they peered through the outbuilding window.

“The homeowner could not confirm if the person was asleep or deceased as a neighbour and a known male from La Mercy Beach in Tongaat was using the premises to consume drugs earlier. The door was locked and the keys were missing,” Rusa explained.

Upon arrival at about 11am, the unit and paramedics were directed to where the man was lying.

Rusa officers had to force open a metal door, and as they removed the mats and mattress they found the lifeless body. He was certified dead at the scene.

“His phone was missing and his friend could not be located. A case of murder is being investigated,” the unit concluded.

