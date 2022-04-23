Two of Polokwane’s most wanted suspects nabbed by police

Faizel Patel

Two of most wanted criminals in Polokwane have been arrested, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

Officers received information on the whereabouts of the suspects who committed robberies in the province.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said officers followed up on the information and managed to arrest the suspects.

“Further probe revealed that the suspect was in possession of a rifle at another residential area. The team rushed to the place where they also discovered that he was renting a house.

Another male foreign national found in the house was also arrested.

“A case of illegal possession of Firearm and ammunition as well possession of suspected stolen properties were also opened and registered at Bolobedu SAPS. The suspects might be linked with other serious crimes as police investigations are unfolding,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said officers confiscated firearms, a large quantity of ammunition and other items that may have been stolen by the duo during their robberies.

Some of the items confidcated by police

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended officers for the arrests.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, a man has been shot dead and another wounded in a shooting on Asquith Road in Boksburg, Gauteng

According to paramedics at the scene on Friday night, a light motor vehicle was found riddled with bullet holes and smashed through a boundary wall.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said a man was found lying in the driver’s seat while another man had already been pulled from the car.

“Medics assessed the men and found that the one inside the vehicle had already succumbed to his numerous gunshot wounds.

“The other man was found with two gunshot wounds to his right arm. He was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further care.”

