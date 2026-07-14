KZN pensioner shoots alleged thief during yard confrontation

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg after he allegedly confronted a pensioner at a property in Southridge, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday morning.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said its operations centre received a call for assistance at about 9:36am after reports of a shooting on Adams Road.

Pensioner alleges suspect attacked him with a knife

According to Rusa, reaction officers interviewed the 65-year-old homeowner, who said he had confronted a suspected thief inside his yard.

The pensioner alleged that he attempted to apprehend the man after producing his licensed 9mm pistol.

He claimed the suspect then pulled out a knife, leading to a struggle.

“During the confrontation, a single shot was discharged, striking the suspect in his right leg,” Rusa said.

The organisation said the injured man allegedly dropped the knife before fleeing the property.

Reaction officers searched the surrounding area and found the injured suspect about 150 metres away on Primrose Drive in Southridge.

“He was bleeding from a gunshot wound to his right leg,” Rusa said.

Paramedics stabilised the man before transporting him to hospital for further treatment.

Homeowner believes previous visit was to scout property

The homeowner also told reaction officers that the same man had visited his property on Monday, requesting water to fill two empty five-litre plastic containers.

The pensioner said he assisted the man at the time but now believes the request may have been an attempt to scout the property before Tuesday’s incident.

Rusa alleged the injured suspect admitted during an interview that he was a drug user.

The man also alleged that he had previously sustained two gunshot wounds during a police operation in Umhlali in 2025, claiming he had been caught in crossfire while officers searched for another individual.

Police investigating

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

Speaking to The Citizen, Captain Ntathu Ndlovu said police were attending an active crime scene.

“Verulam Police are currently standing off at an active crime scene at the Southbridge area, where one unknown male has allegedly been shot. The unknown male is alive,” Ndlovu said.

“Reports indicate the male is alleged to be a suspected thief who was shot in self-defence. This is an active crime scene, and investigation processes are underway.”

Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made.