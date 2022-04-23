267 fuses stolen from City Power infrastructure in just one week, in one area

Citizen Reporter

City Power is worried about the theft of network fuses which contributed to most outages in areas such as Roodepoort this week, said City Power Spokesperson Isaac Mangena on Saturday.

“While this theft happens across the City of Joburg, as many as 267 fuses were stolen around Roodepoort alone since the beginning of the week, with the latest happening this morning,” he said.

According to Mangena, most of the theft happens around Florida and in Roodepoort CBD.

He added that this new worrying criminal phenomenon comes closer to cable theft which has been on the increase, and that the theft of fuses not only leads to constant outages that inconveniences the residents, but it is also costing City Power millions.

Mangena appealed to residents to be vigilant and assist City Power by reporting any suspicious activity around the electricity infrastructure.

Mangena said it is not yet clear what the stolen fuses are used for, but that the police and Joburg Metro Police Department are assisting them in an attempt to try and curb the theft.

Security patrols have also been increased in the hotspot areas.

Mangena said City Power is currently working to replace about 12 stolen fuses which affected power supply in the Roodepoort area.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko