Suspect arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee’s murder

Citizen Reporter

After announcing their 72-hour plan to find Hillary Gardee’s killers, Mpumalanga police have arrested one male suspect in connection with her murder.

Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela announced on Saturday morning that a breakthrough had been made on Friday by the police in connection with Gardee’s murder.

The announcement comes just as Gardee is set to be laid to rest in her home province.

“Up to so far, we managed to arrest one male suspect at Schoemansdal in Nkomazi within the 72-hours that we were given. We believe that we have the right suspect and we are looking forward to [making] more arrests as the investigation continues,” said Lieutenant Manamela in a statement.

Hillary was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney, Godrich Gardee.

What happened to Hillary Gardee?

Hillary’s body was found in the Ehlanzeni District in the Sabie area just outside Mbombela, four days after she was reported missing.

The 28 year old was last seen on Friday at Spar Supermarket in Mbombela wearing a black top and black trousers.

She was with her adopted three-year-old daughter when she was abducted. The child was found unharmed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli on Wednesday morning said police were following all leads, including CCTV cameras, to find suspects.

“The investigation team that has been set up they are going to make sure that they follow every lead and every information and evidence that they have gathered to make sure that they crack the case,” Mdhluli told Newzroom Afrika.

“We are hopeful because throughout the night they have been working had to make sure that before that 72 hours lapses, they’ve got something concrete.

“We believe that within a space of time they will be able to put those responsible [for the murder of Hillary] behind bars.”

Police would not be drawn on speculating on the motive behind Hillary’s killing, but said this would form part of the investigation.

Police find their suspect

According to Lieutenant Manamela, “the team showed dedication and worked relentlessly where they spent sleepless nights for days without being distracted from their goal which was to crack the murder case.”

On Friday evening, they found the 39-year-old suspect hiding Schoemansdal, a settlement situated 16 km west of Louis Trichardt in Mpumalanga.

She commended the team responsible for the arrest for being able to work under the pressure of the public scrutiny linked to this case.

“The male suspect is facing a murder charge and more charges could be added against him as the investigation proceeds. He is expected to appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 9 May 2022.”

Police are adamant that more arrests could be made in connection with the case.

“We also want to thank the public for their overwhelming support and encouragement as we toiled since we began working on this case. We were never derailed but our joy will be fulfilled when justice is served and every person that had a hand [in] the murder of Hillary Gardee is brought to book” concluded Manamela as she also thanked Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola for what she calls their unwavering support in this matter.