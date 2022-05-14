Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
14 May 2022
6:00 am
Crime

‘Pistorius not yet eligible for parole’ say Reeva’s parents

Marizka Coetzer

Pistorius' lawyer Julian Knight accused the Steenkamps of 'deliberately punishing' the former Paralympian.

Picture File: Oscar Pistorius cries while seated in the dock during the verdict in his murder trial in Pretoria on 11 September 2014. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA/Pool
Though speaking guardedly, murdered Reeva Steenkamp’s parents think the time is “not right” to release their daughter’s killer, Oscar Pistorius, on parole yet. In a legal letter to Julian Knight, the disgraced Paralympian’s lawyer, June and Barry Steenkamp stated unequivocally … “we remain of the view that your client is not yet eligible for consideration for placement on parole…” – but indicated they “have been participating fully” in the parole process. In a war of words, Knight accused the Steenkamps of “deliberately punishing” Pistorius – an allegation the Steenkamp’s lawyer, Tania Koen, “rejected with contempt”, saying her clients “instead of...

Read more on these topics