Body of a man found in a wheelbarrow in Nelspruit

Citizen Reporter

The South Africa Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga have opened a murder case after a body of a man was found in a wheelbarrow in Nelspruit.

The police received calls from the community of KaMaqhekeza near Tonga on Tuesday after they saw the body of the brutally murdered man who was then loaded in a wheelbarrow near a road.

Police also notified medical personnel about the incident, according to a police statement.

Upon arrival, police found the lifeless body of the man who is believed to be in his early thirties.

“The man had visible bruises all over his body. He was certified dead by the paramedics at the scene,” read the statement.

ALSO READ: Police arrest four suspects for 2019 murder of ANC councillors

Police suspect he could have been attacked, but they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

No arrests have been made since the body was found.

Anyone with information that may assist to identify the suspects can contact detective Nomsa Mkhwanazi on 082 853 5386.

“Alternatively members of the public can call the Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPSApp. All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” read the statement.

The Provincial Commissioner General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela raised concern about incidents where communities resort to mob justice.

She urged the public to report any crime witnessed to the police or any law enforcement agencies.

NOW READ: Former attorney admits to defrauding clients of over R1 million