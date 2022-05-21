Driver found with R3m worth of tik at roadblock

Citizen Reporter

Police in the Western Cape have arrested a 36-year-old man found transporting drugs worth R3 million along the N1 in Prince Albert.

The man was stopped during a roadblock on Friday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said officers discovered that one side of the vehicle had been tampered with.

“Upon further investigation, they opened the side and discovered a concealed compartment with seven hidden Tupperware containers filled with what is believed to be Tik. Police confiscated the 8,64kg of Tik and arrested the driver.”

#sapsWC Vigilant Rural #FlyingSquad members confiscated R3 Million worth of drugs during a vehicle checkpoint today along the N1 in Prince Albert. 36yr-old Suspect arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs. #PoliceVisibility #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/2a1yFpUjPW pic.twitter.com/5TmlYj1Swa— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) May 20, 2022

At least R13,000 cash, believed to be proceeds of the drug trade, was also seized.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs.

Last month, KwaZulu-Natal found drugs with a street value of R7m during a crime operation. The provincial anti-drug unit found the 36-year-old man packaging drugs at a flat in Umhlanga Ridge.

Police confiscated 17kg of cocaine powder, 8,470 pieces of rock cocaine, 155 moons of cocaine, 714 mandrax tablets, 78 ecstasy tablets and 46 orange and white capsules of heroin.

