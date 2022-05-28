Man killed and girlfriend injured during attempted rape in KZN

Citizen Reporter

A 22-year-old male was killed and his 26-year-old girlfriend was injured by a lone gunman in Cornubia, KwaZulu-Natal, early on Saturday morning.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the couple was accosted by a lone gunman as they were walking home from a local tavern. The man is said to have started shooting at the couple after allegedly trying to rape the girlfriend.

“The suspect demanded that the female follow him into the dense bush where she believed that he intended to rape her. She attempted to flee while her boyfriend fought off their attacker. During the scuffle, shots were fired killing the male victim and injuring the female,” Rusa said in a statement.

Rusa medics arrived at the scene at about 4am and found the boyfriend lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to his head. He was declared dead on the scene.

The victim’s girlfriend was taken to a medical facility after she was found with a gunshot wound on her buttock.

The suspect allegedly fled into the bush.

ALSO READ: Father of three siblings who died after consuming ‘energy drinks’ under police guard in hospital