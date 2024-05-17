Family sent to jail after stoning off-duty cop to death

The five accused, including two who were minors at the time of the crime, received sentences of up to 10 years imprisonment.

Five people – including two who were children at the time of the crime – have been sentenced to direct imprisonment for murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) relating to the death of an off-duty police officer.

Constable Mzuvukile Emanuel Hlahlenyi was stoned to death by the accused following an argument with his girlfriend in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, back in 2020.

Murder came after argument

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani explained that Nonjogo Tabalaza (39), Aphiwe Potwana (27), Lisakhanya Tabalaza (17), Mayihlome Moshani (17), and Thobile Soka (27), were sentenced by the Khayelitsha Regional Court for the murder of a Police official on Thursday, 16 May 2024.

“This comes after their arrest on Friday 3 July 2020, following the murder of Constable Hlahleni on 7 June 2020,” Hani said.

“Constable Hlahleni was attached to Steenberg SAPS. He was killed near his girlfriend’s house after a heated argument with his partner.

“It is reported that Hlahleni was allegedly stoned to death by family members of his girlfriend and some members of the community close to the family.”

The Hawks National Priority Violence Crimes team traced and arrested the suspects which included two 17-year-old minors.

The accused were sentenced as follows:

Accused 1: Nonjongo Tabalaza was sentenced for Assault GBH to six months direct imprisonment.

Accused 2: Aphiwe Potwana was sentenced for Assault GBH to six months direct imprisonment.

Accused 3: Lisakhanya Tabalaza was sentenced for murder to 10 years direct imprisonment

Accused 4: Mayihlome Moshani was sentenced for murder to seven years direct imprisonment.

Accused 5: Thobile Soka was sentenced for assault GBH to nine months direct imprisonment.

Nonjongo, was the girlfriend of Constable Hlahleni whereas Lisakhanya is the son of Nonjongo.

The acting provincial head of the directorate, Brigadier Petrus Bergh welcomed the sentence and commended the team for the job well done.