BREAKING − WATCH: Two arrested in connection with murder of 5-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane

Phalane was fatally wounded when his father’s bakkie was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve last Friday evening.

Ditebogo Junior Phalane died in hospital after he was fatally shot on 10 May 2024. Picture: X @Gift_Makoti_

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane.

Gauteng police boss Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said the suspects were arrested this week.

Watch the police briefing on Ditebogo Phalane’s murder

[BREAKING NEWS] The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of 5-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane in Soshanguve.



[BREAKING NEWS] The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of 5-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane in Soshanguve.

Arrests

Mthombeni said police worked tirelessly to hunt down the suspects.

He said the police had a breakthrough, which led the team to specific addresses in Soshanguve, where two suspects were arrested. The suspects were bust in different locations.

“In one of the locations, in a house, the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm. In another location, not too far from the crime scene, we also found the suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm. This firearm is linked to a car hijacking, which was committed during 2023 in Akasia,” said Mthombeni.

Third suspect

He said the officers then went to a third location.

“As we pounced on the house, we could not find the suspect but we have found a vehicle.

“This vehicle was reported stolen in Mabopane and based on information [received] it is linked to the commission of the crime where the five-year-old was fatally wounded,” said Mthombeni.

Mthombeni said the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

