KZN crime: Woman kidnapped by jealous boyfriend, man shot by loan shark

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by her boyfriend at a bus stop in Osindisweni, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Thobekile Shandu.

It is understood that Shandu’s brothers sent requests to Reaction Unit South Africa’s (Rusa) for help in locating their sister. Community members had informed them that their sister was being assaulted at a bus stop near their home.

According to Rusa, during their search Thobekile’s hat was found on the ground at the bus stop.

The distraught brothers stated that their sister’s boyfriend has a history of violence, and that Shandu in the past served a protection order against him. However, he continued to harass her.

“Last night [Tuesday] she was forced to stay at a friend’s house after her boyfriend arrived unannounced at her residence and insisted that she return with him to his house. She declined his offer,” Rusa said in a statement.

“Her brothers believe that the man thereafter plotted to kidnap her this morning,” Reaction officers concluded.

Man shot by a loan shark

Meanwhile, a 41 year old Zimbabwean national was shot by a loan shark on Wick Street in the Verulam CBD, following a dispute over the payment of interest.

Rusa officers were summoned to the scene after several business owners reported shots being fired.

The victim explained to Rusa officials that he borrowed R600 from a loan shark approximately two months ago, which he paid back.

However, on Tuesday the loan shark contacted him telephonically for payment of his interest which amounted to R800, but the man disputed the amount when the loan shark threatened to kill him.

“This morning while walking to work, a silver Datsun Go with registration ND 78106 stopped next to him. Two occupants alighted from the car and confronted the man. They attempted to force him into the vehicle when he resisted,” Rusa said.

The driver who is identified as the loan shark, then exited the vehicle and fired three shots at the victim.

He sustained an gunshot wound on his right thigh.

The suspects then got back into the vehicle when the victim smashed the windshield with a brick, Reaction officers explained.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi

