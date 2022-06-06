One of Gauteng’s most wanted criminals killed in a shootout

Citizen Reporter

One of Gauteng’s most wanted criminals, linked to eight cases including the murder of a police officer, has been killed in a shootout.

Takedown operation

This comes after provincial police units conducted a takedown operation for the arrest of Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela on Monday morning.

The police received intel after offering a reward on 29 May to anyone who had information on Biyela’s whereabouts.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the team had traced Biyela to Sahlumbe (Ematsheleni) village in Weenen in KwaZulu-Natal where he was hiding.

But when Mbuso spotted the police teams, he opened fire on officers who retaliated.

A shootout between the police and Biyela eventually led to his death.

“Biyela was fatally wounded. None of the members sustained injuries. The team recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition upon entering the house,” Brigadier said in a statement.

Linked to several cases

The man dubbed as one of Gauteng’s most wanted criminals was linked to several crimes committed between December 2017 and March 2022.

These include hijacking, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and a murder case in KwaZulu-Natal August 2020 case of murder.

“Biyela was previously arrested in both KZN and Gauteng for murder in August 2020 and October 2021 respectively but he managed to escape from custody,” Muridili said.

He was also linked to five Jabulani cases of murder that were occurred between October 2021 and March 2022,

