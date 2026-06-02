JUST IN: Two armed suspects dead, one injured in shootout with KZN cops

Police received a report from a man who was robbed by armed suspects in the Hluhluwe policing area.

Two suspected armed robbers have been killed, and one was injured in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle occurred at KwaMsane just after midnight on Tuesday, 2 June 2026.

According to police, officers in Hluhluwe received a report from a man who was robbed by armed suspects in the Hluhluwe policing area.

Chase

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded swiftly.

“The vehicle, which matched the description as relayed by the victim, was spotted driving along the N2 southbound. Police gave chase, and the Umkhanyakude District Task Team officers provided back-up.”

Shootout

He said the chase continued from the Hluhluwe policing area to KwaMsane, where a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects.

“Three suspects were believed to have been fatally wounded. The third suspect woke up when the forensics were taking photographs, and he was rushed to the hospital under police guard.

“Three firearms were found in possession of the suspects, and police are still hunting for at least three more suspects who narrowly evaded arrest,” Netshiunda said.

No police officer was injured during the shootout.

EMPD rescue

Meanwhile, a swift response by Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers ended a terrifying kidnapping ordeal in Benoni on Sunday.

The drama unfolded when officers spotted a suspicious Mercedes-Benz with five occupants, which sped off, triggering a reckless high-speed chase through the city.

The pursuit ended in a crash, with three suspects fleeing and two apprehended. One of the occupants was revealed to be a kidnapping victim, abducted at gunpoint, assaulted, and forced into the vehicle.

Investigations

Police recovered a 9mm firearm with a filed-off serial number and multiple bank cards inside the car. The victim received medical treatment before being taken to hospital, while a 34-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and reckless driving.

The EMPD confirmed that investigations are ongoing to trace the remaining suspects.