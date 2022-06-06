More than 150 undocumented immigrants in minibus taxi convoy nabbed in Free State

Citizen Reporter

A total of 158 immigrants have been arrested after being caught trying to enter South Africa illegally in 16 vehicles.

The undocumented Lesotho nationals were being transported in a convoy of 13 minibus taxis and three cars when police and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) officials stopped them at a roadblock on the R702/R26 border crossing in Wepener, Free State on Sunday.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), a shootout ensued when the suspects were arrested, leaving one person injured.

“At about 00:45, a convoy of 13 Toyota Quantums, a grey Toyota Regius, red Volkswagen Golf and grey BMW 523i approached the roadblock and the first Toyota Quantum failed to stop, as indicated by the official [at] the roadblock.

“Shots were fired from the minibus and the officials [at] the roadblock returned fire. One male was slightly injured during the crossfire and was rushed to the hospital in Bloemfontein,” Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said in a statement on Monday.

Two firearms as well as ammunition were confiscated.

“One hundred and fifty-eight people, including the drivers, were found to be travelling into the Republic of South Africa without proper documents allowing them to be in the country.

“A 9mm model 75 Cal.8 PARA: Czechoslovakia pistol, with a magazine loaded with 16 live rounds, a 7.65 Walther with a magazine loaded with seven rounds, and two loose 7.65mm rounds were found hidden inside the BMW sedan,” he said.

Makhele said the five suspects who were arrested for the alleged possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition will appear at the Wepener Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“Five males, with ages ranging from 24 to 39, occupying the BMW, were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The BMW registration number plates and licence disc were also not corresponding. The total number of 158 passengers were arrested as illegal immigrants.”

A total of 29 suspects were arrested in March for alleged fraud, corruption, contravention of the Immigration Act and possession of suspected fraudulent documents.

The suspects were arrested at the home affairs office in Krugersdorp, following intelligence received regarding the fraudulent passport allegations countrywide.

According to Motsoaledi, the arrested kingpin and his syndicate had been operating in South Africa’s six provinces, excluding the Northern Cape, Free State and North West.

The scam was allegedly mostly done by Pakistani and Somali citizens.

