‘Violence is not activism’: Natjoints cracks down on Xenophobic unrest

Police arrested 166 in Free State and five in Western Cape, as Mosikili says no group may enforce immigration laws unlawfully.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has affirmed its commitment to enforcing the law and protecting public order, urging the public to refrain from vigilantism and xenophobic attacks.

Natjoints chairperson Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili said operations will continue to target criminal networks and ensure community safety.

Natjoints condemns vigilantism and xenophobia

Mosikili and the acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, addressed the public on Wednesday afternoon. They spoke about growing concerns over lawlessness, violence, vigilantism, and illegal immigration in South Africa.

Recently, anti-immigrant protests in multiple provinces required police intervention. This was after demonstrators began threatening the safety of foreign nationals and their property.

March and March is one of the organisations leading the protests. It set a 30 June deadline for illegal foreign nationals to leave the country.

“No individual, organisation or movement has the authority to take law into its own hands, conduct unlawful operations, intimidate communities, target individuals based on their nationality or seek to enforce immigration laws outside the framework of the law,” Mosikili said during the briefing in George, Western Cape.

The province was hit by violent unrest in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, on Friday. Groups allegedly torched about 55 shacks in Asla Park informal settlement.

During the chaos, the bodies of two Mozambican men were found with injuries. Nhlamulo Sambo, an 18-year-old South African, was fatally stabbed on Sunday.

Nhlamulo Sambo’s fatal stabbing

The police arrested a 23-year-old on Tuesday evening in connection with Sambo’s death. Mosikili clarified that Sambo’s death was not linked to recent unrest and urged the public to avoid speculation.

According to Natjoints, over the last week, 166 suspects were arrested in the Free State for public violence. Five people were also arrested in the Western Cape for violence and intimidation.

“These arrests send a clear message that those who incite violence, encourage vigilantism, threaten communities, destroy property, or undermine public order will face the full consequences of the law,” the chairperson said.

Furthermore, over the past three weeks, more than 5 000 illegal immigrants have been arrested. In the previous financial year, 76 588 illegal immigrants were arrested.

Natjoints is also actively identifying and investigating individuals and networks responsible for incitement and violence.

Recently, the March and March movement’s founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was accused of allegedly inciting public violence and issuing ultimatums on national television. Many social media users called for her arrest, and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula condemned her comments. He said that the government will not tolerate lawlessness.

‘Criminal conduct remains criminal conduct’

Mosikili said no grievance or frustration can justify criminal conduct and that the law will be enforced.

“Violence is not activism. Intimidation is not community protection. Criminal conduct remains criminal conduct,” the lieutenant-general.

She also acknowledged the public’s concerns about crime, illegal immigration, and service delivery challenges. She said the government is addressing these issues through lawful interventions.

Natjoints has activated a comprehensive operational plan, involving all law enforcement agencies and relevant state departments. The plan focuses on enhancing visibility, rapid deployment, and intelligence-led operations to identify threats and support proactive interventions.

Targeted crime-combatting operations are also being conducted to address criminality that may arise under the guise of community concerns.

Mosikili said law enforcement agencies are ensuring the protection of schools, healthcare facilities, transport routes, businesses, and residential areas. She welcomed lawful visitors to South Africa. But she said the country will enforce the law against those who violate immigration laws or engage in criminal activities.

Reject vigilantism, xenophobia, and violence

The chairperson emphasised the right to freedom and security as guaranteed by the Constitution. She said this right goes hand in hand with responsibilities.

“We call upon all South Africans to reject vigilantism, reject xenophobic attacks, reject violence, reject attempts to sow divisions within our communities,” she said.

Mosikili concluded by reiterating the government’s stance on crime and illegal immigration. She said the fight can only be won through intelligence-led, coordinated law enforcement operations.

As 30 June approaches, law enforcement agencies will remain prepared. They will respond swiftly and decisively to acts of violence and criminality.