Eastern Cape man arrested for dealing in explosives linked to ATM bombings

An Eastern Cape man has been charged with dealing in commercial explosives believed to be linked to a series of Cash-in-transit heists and ATM bombings in the Eastern Cape.

Makalo Bartholomy Hadebe (47) from Motsekula area appeared in the Matatiele Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said Hadebe was arrested following an investigations.

“The arrest emanates from an intelligence driven operation where two successful test purchases of the explosives were done. The seized explosives are believed to be used in Automated Teller Machines (ATM) bombings and cash-In-transit (CIT) robberies.”

The case against Hadebe has been postponed to 14 June 2021 for formal bail application.

The Provincial Head Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya lauded the team for their hard work aimed at eradicating the scourge of CIT and ATM robberies.

Meanwhile, three suspected blue light robbers were killed in a shootout with police and private security companies in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

A fourth suspect was arrested during the incident on Wednesday.

Members from Crime Intelligence have been following information about suspects that are committing hijackings and armed robberies in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, at times using vehicles fitted with blue lights.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the information was given to a team consisting of the Gauteng Highway Patrol Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police, and Vision Tactical among other private security companies.

“The team was on the lookout for suspects when they spotted a Ford Figo hatchback, with four occupants, travelling in Bramley. Members attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects responded by shooting at the members while speeding off. A shootout and a high-speed chase ensued.”

Masondo said the suspects’ car lost control and crashed into the wall at Marlboro Drive.

