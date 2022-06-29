Suspect arrested for Tulbagh mass murder

Citizen Reporter

A suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the Tulbagh mass murder in Western Cape.

The 29-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Investigations led police to the local Marikana informal settlement on Tuesday and the man, who is alleged to be a known local drug dealer, was arrested for murder and attempted murder.

This comes after four people were killed and the fifth victim was injured in Tulbagh on Sunday.

It was alleged suspects approached a group of people, made up of six males and three females, who were socialising at the house.

The suspects allegedly opened fire on the group, resulting in four people being killed and one male injured.

The bodies of the four victims aged between 28 and 35 were discovered at a residence in Jooste Street at around 9pm.

Three females and one male were unharmed.

Mass shooting incident

In an unrelated, similar incident four men were shot and killed on 8 June in Khayelitsha, in yet another mass shooting incident in the Cape Town township.

It was alleged unknown gunmen entered the Madiba supermarket in Site B and fired several shots at about 7pm.

Three men died on the scene while the fourth one succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Three family members gunned down

Similarly, three members of the same family were shot and killed in Ekuphumleni, Khayelitsha in May.

Lingelethu police were called out to Lindelwa Street that evening where they found the bodies of two men and a woman with gunshot wounds.

It is alleged that two armed men in dark clothes stormed the home at 8:10pm and fired several shots.

