Woman arrested for allegedly killing a man with pair of scissors

Citizen Reporter

Police in the Free State have arrested a 28-year-old woman from Thembalihle near Vrede after the body of a male she lived with was found stabbed at their shack.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said one of the neighbours went to the police station on Saturday to inform officers about a body found in a shack next to theirs.

On arrival at the crime scene, police found the woman inside the yard, with her clothes visibly bloodstained.

“A pair of scissors covered in blood was found in a shallow hole dug in the yard. The clothes of both the suspect and victim were seized. The deceased is well known by neighbors but not yet identified by his family.”

The man’s body was found lying outside the shack near the door. He sustained a stab wound on his upper body.

His name was being withheld until he has been formally identified by family.

The 28-year-old woman is expected to appear before Vrede Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.