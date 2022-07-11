Two suspects arrested for Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting

Kgomotso Phooko

Police have arrested two people in connection with the Pietermaritzburg Samkelisiwe tavern shooting that left four dead and eight people wounded over the weekend.

Kwazulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Monday confirmed the arrests and said more arrests are imminent, as the police are following several leads.

This after two armed men stormed into the tavern in Sweetwaters at 20:30 on Saturday and randomly opened fire on patrons, before fleeing the scene.

Reports said people were drinking at the tavern when a car arrived and parked outside the establishment.

“Two males jumped out of the vehicle, entered the tavern and fired random shots at the patrons. A total of twelve people were shot. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation at Plessislaer Saps,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala.

Two of the victims died at the scene and another two died later, while the other eight have been admitted to hospital for treatment. The deceased were aged between 30 and 45.

Mkhwanazi condemned the shooting and said he has deployed Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, as well as a tactical unit to form part of an investigation team led by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

“The team will be working around the clock to track down and bring to book those responsible for this shooting”, said General Mkhwanazi.

