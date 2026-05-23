Police launch manhunt after seven killed in Khayamandi and Stellenbosch

The motive for the shooting incidents is the subject of a police investigation.

Seven people have been killed in multiple shootings in the Western Cape.

It is understood that the incidents occurred in several areas on Friday and Saturday.

Shootings

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the provincial serious violent crime detectives have launched a manhunt for suspects believed to be behind the several shooting incidents that occurred in Khayamandi on Friday evening and one on Saturday morning.

“The five incidents left seven people dead. Official police reports indicate that one incident occurred in Mgabadeli, where a 46-year-old man was shot and killed after he returned from work, allegedly by three gunmen who fled thereafter.

“In Thubelisha, two males aged 27 and 32 were also shot by yet-to-be identified gunmen at approximately 21:00,” Potelwa said.

Body discovered

Meanwhile, in Fire Street, police discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old man and a woman aged 26 in a shack with gunshot wounds at 9:10pm.

Potelwa police on patrol were flagged down and alerted to another incident in Luyolo Street between the shacks, where they discovered the body of a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

“In the early hours of Saturday morning, police were called out to 7th Avenue, where the body of a 37-year-old man was also discovered with gunshot wounds.

Motives

“The motive for the shooting incidents is the subject of the police investigation currently underway. The detectives are also probing whether the incidents are linked or not,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa added that no arrests have been made and that investigations are continuing.

Hijacking and kidnapping

Earlier this week, one suspect was killed and another five arrested in a hijacking and kidnapping incident in the south of Johannesburg.

Members of the Gauteng Tactical Response Team (TRT), in collaboration with Crime Intelligence and other law enforcement agencies, handcuffed the suspects and fatally wounded another during an intelligence-driven operation at the N12 and Xavier Road in Winchester Hills on Thursday.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the operation followed the hijacking of a white Isuzu bakkie in Germiston, during which the driver was kidnapped and forced to accompany the suspects.

“During the interception, police identified additional vehicles believed to have been used by the suspects as convoy vehicles. Two suspects fled into nearby bushes and opened fire on police, resulting in a shootout.

“One suspect was fatally wounded at the scene. The victim was rescued unharmed,” Sibeko said.

Cases of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, carjacking, and kidnapping have been opened.