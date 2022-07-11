ATM seeks ‘full control’ in IPID’s Phala Phala farm investigation

Citizen Reporter

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed that it has obtained a formal statement from African Transformation Movement (ATM) president, Vuyolwethu Zungula, regarding the party’s request to investigate police conduct on the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Zungula had requested IPID to investigate allegations that police top brass knew about the alleged cover-up of the February 2020 theft at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

When former State Security Agency (SSA) Director-General, Arthur Fraser, laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa, he alleged that, among other things, Presidential Protection Unit head, Wally Rhoode, entered and exited Namibia using unofficial channels when Ramaphosa “sought assistance” from Namibian President Hage Geingob to apprehend the suspects behind the theft.

In a letter, dated 21 June, written to IPID Executive Director, Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng, Zungula said claims by the Namibian Police Force (Nampol) that they met with the South African Police Service (SAPS) showed that the top brass were involved in the alleged cover-up.

Based on these allegations as well as reports by News24, Zungula said “all the affected police officers should be suspended pending the investigation into their alleged complicity”.

In response, the IPID told the ATM to give a sworn statement regarding the theft before deciding whether to “fully” investigate the matter.

The two parties met on Monday, and IPID said the outcome of the meeting will assist its executive director to make a determination on whether it can fully investigate the matter, as per Section 28(1)(h) of the IPID Act.

“This section of the act, states that IPID can investigate cases referred to it as per decision by ED, or a request from the Min, MEC or Secretariat of police,” said spokesperson Lizzy Suping in a statement.

“IPID will make an announcement once a determination has been made by the Executive Director on the next step regarding the ATM party request to investigate police conduct on the matter.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa