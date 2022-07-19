Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
19 Jul 2022
4:15 am
Crime

Township crime ‘not new phenomenon’

Marizka Coetzer

Crime in townships is sometimes not reported on due to where it occurs

Police conduct an operation in Alexandra, 15 July 2022, following a series of shootings which left several people dead and eight injured. Picture: Michel Bega
Experts say the recent crime crisis in townships and taverns is not a new phenomenon. July has been the bloodiest month this year after 16 people were shot dead in Soweto, four in Pietermaritzburg and two in Katlehong over one weekend. Over the past weekend, five people were shot dead in two separate incidents in Tembelihle informal settlement and six were killed in an armed robbery in Alexandra on Thursday. The crime statistics for the fourth quarter 2021-2022 revealed townships such as Mamelodi, Alexandra and Tembisa recorded violent crimes such as murder and rape during the period. Crezane Bosch, Democratic...

Read more on these topics