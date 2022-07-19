Two security guards killed in separate Soweto shootings

Citizen Reporter

The police are investigating after two security guards were shot and killed in Soweto on Monday.

The shooting took place in the White City area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said one of the security guards was on duty at a local butchery in White City when he was accosted by five unknown men.

The armed men shot the guard and took his gun before fleeing on foot.

According to the police statement, the suspects met another security officer nearby who was returning from work. They then shot him as well.

“The second victim did not have any firearm,” said Sello.

Both victims were declared dead on the scene.

“The suspects are unknown at this stage and police will be investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting incidents,” said Sello.

Police are urging anyone who has information about the incident to report it at any police station or anonymously on the crime stop line at 08600 10111 or via MySaps app.

Mass shootings

The White City shooting comes after several shootings have rocked townships across South Africa in recent weeks.

In July alone, 16 people were shot dead in Soweto, four in Pietermaritzburg and two in Katlehong over one weekend. Over the past weekend, five people were shot dead in two separate incidents in Tembelihle informal settlement and six were killed in an armed robbery in Alexandra on Thursday. There were also five people killed in Khayelitsha.

Lenasia

At Thembelihle informal settlement, Lenasia, four people were killed and two more were wounded.

“Two died in a corner, another person died by the street, the fourth body we are told is in another block. We don’t know how it happened, whether that person was part of this group,” Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said.

He added the fourth victim may have been found by the assailants when they were moving away from the crime scene.

Khayelitsha

Three men were shot at and killed on the corner of Nyebelele and Ntango Streets in Site C on Saturday at about 8:30pm.

In a separate incident, two men were gunned down on Tutu Avenue, Makhaza on Saturday evening.

According to Colonel Andrê Traut, the victims were driving a blue Hyundai sedan when they “came under attack by the occupants in a white VW Polo”.

The assailants fled the scene. One victim died at the scene while the second victim succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi. Additional information by Cheryl Kahla

