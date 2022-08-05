Eleven would-be CIT robbers nabbed in Mpumalanga following high-speed chase

Siphumelele Khumalo

Eleven suspects have been arrested in Mpumalanga following an operation by the Hawks, South African Police Service (SAPS), Gauteng Traffic Saturation and security companies.

The suspects in question will have to account for three stolen vehicles – a Mercedes C class which was reported hijacked in Aksia last month, a Golf 6 GTI that was reported hijacked in Soshanguve last month and a Ford Ranger reported stolen in Krugersdorp last August. A Toyota Etios will be seized for being an accessory to crime.

According to the SAPS, an investigation also revealed that one suspect is due to appear at the Westernburg Magistrate’s Court for an unrelated case of cash-in-transit robbery and the remaining ten would appear in court once a date has been confirmed for charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession of explosives as well as illegal possession firearms and ammunition.

This comes two weeks after an unknown number of suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money in Soweto, two weeks ago.

The incident took place at the corner of Tema and Nicolas streets in Orlando East, at around 11am, according to media reports.

Three security guards were driving from Bara Mall headed towards Orlando East when they were allegedly accosted by the suspects who stopped their vehicle.

In June, a 47-year-old man was charged with dealing in commercial explosives believed to be linked to a series of CIT heists and ATM bombings in the Eastern.

His arrest emanated from an intelligence-driven operation where two successful test purchases of the explosives were done.

The seized explosives were believed to be used in Automated Teller Machines (ATM) bombings and cash-In-transit (CIT) robberies, said the police.

The Provincial Head Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya lauded the team for their hard work aimed at eradicating the scourge of CIT and ATM robberies.