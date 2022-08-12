WATCH: Four would-be CIT robbers nabbed in Joburg following high-speed chase

Siphumelele Khumalo

Police have apprehended four suspects who allegedly tried to flee with a large amount of money after bombing a cash van in Riverlea, near Nasrec Road, in Johannesburg on Friday.

Residents of Riverlea were alarmed after several gunshots and four bombs went off in the area.

A video shared by Shaun Holland shows strong police presence and disorientated community members who are still in shock

The road is closed in both directions. No injuries or fatalities have been reported yet.

In various videos, community members can be seen surrounding the tilted and half opened CIT vehicle. Many of them seem to be shocked by what has transpired as they walk around the van, taking videos using their cellphones.

One says in Afrikaans: “Die geld is weg, kyk hier wat gebeur met die van [the money is gone, look at the condition of the van], while manoeuvring his camera to show the damage the vehicle has sustained and the money notes on the ground.”

In a separate incident, the Mpumalanga Head of the Hawks, Major General Zodwa Mokoena, hailed the additional 25-year prison sentence of David Thabo Dube, 49, who was found guilty by the Nelspruit Regional Court for cash-in-transit robbery and two counts of attempted murder.

The Wednesday sentence followed an incident which took place on 17 April 2000, where the accused attacked a COIN Armed Van (AV) between Graskop and Bushbuckridge.

According to the police, a group of heavily armed criminals accosted the armored vehicle and managed to escape with close to R1 million.

The case was handed over to the Nelspruit based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further investigation this year. During the investigation, the accused was linked through fingerprints to the crime scene.

During profiling of the accused, it was established that he was serving a 25-year sentence for another cash-in-transit heist which took place in October 2017 at Klerksdorp.

The accused was requisitioned from prison on 30 June 2022 and he appeared before the Graskop Magistrate’s Court.