News

Home » News

Two arrested after buckets of human organs found alongside hijacked state vehicle in Soweto

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

11 July 2026

03:37 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

JMPD officers stumbled on the grim discovery while following up a tip-off about a car being stripped in Naledi.

JMPD Soweto Human organs

Image: File

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Two men were arrested in Naledi, Soweto, on Thursday evening, 9 July 2026, after police found a hijacked government vehicle and two buckets containing human organs at a residential property.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers from the Tactical Response Unit were carrying out routine crime prevention duties when they received information about a vehicle allegedly being stripped at a house on Nape Street.

When officers got to the address, they found the gate open and walked into the yard, where they also noticed the front door was ajar.

According to Fihla, the officers then knocked but got no response. “After discovering the front door of the house half-open and receiving no response to their knocks, officers entered the premises,” he said.

First suspect found inside the house

Inside the house, officers came across a man who offered an explanation once they told him why they were there.

“After officers identified themselves and stated their purpose, the suspect indicated that the vehicle in question was located in the garage and belonged to the homeowner,” Fihla said.

A search of the garage confirmed the tip-off had been accurate, turning up a white Volkswagen Caddy registered to the National Department of Health.

Checks run on the vehicle showed it was already known to police.

“A verification check confirmed that the vehicle had been positively flagged as hijacked and was already in the process of being stripped,” said Fihla.

Buckets of human organs found in yard

Police then widened their search of the property and found a second man concealed in the backyard. “Both suspects were immediately arrested,” Fihla said.

RELATED ARTICLES

While continuing to search the property, officers made a far more disturbing find in the yard.

“A further search of the yard led to a highly disturbing discovery, two buckets allegedly containing human organs, identified as hearts and lungs,” said Fihla.

Both men were processed and taken to Naledi Saps, where they now face charges linked to both the vehicle and the organs.

“The two suspects have been processed and detained at the Naledi SAPS on charges of Possession of a Hijacked Vehicle and Possession of Human Organs,” Fihla said.

Investigation continues into origin of organs

Police still need to determine where the organs came from.

“Investigations are ongoing as Saps and JMPD work to establish the origin of the human organs and locate the homeowner,” said Fihla.

Fihla also praised the officers involved in the operation, crediting their alertness for the outcome. “The JMPD commends the outstanding and vigilant work of the officers who executed this operation,” he said.

Read more on these topics

Crime Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) South African Police Service (SAPS) Soweto

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News King Misuzulu responds to viral video insulting wife and Shembe
News Employers and landlords feel impact as foreign nationals leave
Courts US jails former SA Air Force brigadier-general for acting ‘as an agent of a foreign country’
Politics Are there still credible leaders in the ANC? Why Ramaphosa is struggling to make good appointments
Politics Morero assures Joburg’s residents that full blown service delivery collapse is not on the cards

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News