WATCH LIVE: Police Minister Bheki Cele presents quarterly crime stats

Police Minister Bheki Cele is presenting the quarterly crime statistics on Friday afternoon, reflecting crimes reported to the South African Police Service (Saps) during the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

This period covers crimes reported from 1 April 2022 to the end of June 2022.

South Africans are eager to see whether police have made a significant dent in crime since the last quarter, which recorded a 22.2% increase in murders.

According to last quarter’s stats, 6 083 people were killed in the country: 898 of them were women and 306 were children under the age of 17.

Arguments, vigilantism, revenge or retaliation and robberies remain the top four causative factors of these deaths.

South Africans are expecting an increase in sexual offences, which continues to be a bane on society. During the previous quarter, 10 818 people were raped in South Africa.

