Police arrest suspect linked to notorious blue light gang

Citizen Reporter

A suspect linked to the notorious blue light gang was arrested on Tuesday. He was allegedly responsible for a spate of hijackings on Gauteng highways.

He was intercepted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation‘s (RTMC) National Anti-Corruption Unit and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) during a multidisciplinary law enforcement operation.

Blue light gang

According to the RTMC, the suspect had been involved in numerous hijackings on national and provincial roads in Gauteng.

ALSO READ: Police nab bogus cops responsible for hijackings around Gauteng

Members of the blue light gang reportedly disguise themselves using police uniforms and drive cars fitted with police blue lights.

The suspect’s arrest comes after the hijacking of a Toyota Hilux GD6 on the N12 between Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

The victim was held hostage and large sums of money were withdrawn from his bank accounts. This money was even used to purchase expensive alcohol.

Police obtained video footage which showed clear pictures of the suspects buying alcohol at a tavern. The police then went undercover in and around Katlehong, Thokoza and Vosloorus searching for the suspects.

The arrested suspect was found and followed to his place of residence and was taken in for questioning. He then confessed to being involved in the hijacking on the N12 near Delmas.

The suspect is detained at the Vosloorus police station awaiting his court appearance. Police said more arrests are possible as they continue with their investigation.

NOW READ: Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Polo the most hijacked cars in SA