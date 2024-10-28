97 wanted CIT suspects arrested between January and June

This amid a weekly plan in place to combat CIT-related crimes.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says the country has been experiencing fewer incidents of cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies in recent months.

This is amid a weekly plan in place to combat CIT-related crimes. These include cross-pavement robberies, where guards are targeted while collecting of dropping off money at retail stores or ATMs.

From January 2024 to June 2024, 97 wanted CIT suspects were arrested, said Masemola during a briefing on countrywide operations on Monday.

18 AK 47 automatic rifles have been seized during the same period and 35 vehicles used in these CITs were also seized.

“It is important to note that we are experiencing less incidents of cash-in-transit robberies and a downward trend in number of cases reported since the execution of this particular plan,” said Masemola.

CIT suspects nabbed

Last week, a joint operation by police and CIT companies in the Free State led R6 million in cash being recovered and four suspects being arrested after they attempted to rob a cash depot in Bethlehem, in the Free State.

According to police at the time, a branded armoured vehicle arrived at a CIT depot in Bethlehem on Wednesday, 23 October, and staff at the depot got suspicious and reported the matter.

It was established that the vehicle was not one of the company’s vehicles and the police were informed.

“With constant communication and with maximum deployment of resources from Saps [South African Police Service] units and of the private company itself; augmented by members from TRT, visible policing unit and detectives, the heist was foiled,” said the police.

The four suspects aged between 43 and 52 were arrested.

“The work of organised crime syndicates is being dealt a blow and we remain hard at work in increasing the speed and pace of which we proactively deal decisively with criminals in all shapes and sizes,” said Masemola.

“We continue to stamp police authority, through increased police visibility; coordinated bold and decisive law enforcement operations and most importantly improved community participation in the fight against crime.”

