WATCH: Heavy traffic on N2 following CIT heist

Police say no one was injured.

KZN motorists are urged to avoid the on N2 highway. Picture: Crime Air Network/X

Motorists are in for a long ride this morning following a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the N2 Queen Nandi Drive in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), multiple shots were fired during a CIT heist. Explosives were reportedly used in the commission of the crime.

“Members of Reaction Unit South Africa and the Verulam SAPS were conducting a Crime Prevention Operation on the north coast of Durban, KZN, at approximately 05.41am when reports of a CIT heist in progress were received,” said Rusa.

“Reaction officers and SAPS officials immediately routed to the call.

“On arrival at the scene, it was established that approximately 20 suspects with high calibre rifles opened fire on a vehicle transporting cash.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the CIT heist. He, however, could not confirm reports of the 20 suspects who were allegedly at the scene.

“Police are still at the scene for investigations,” he told The Citizen.

The suspects reportedly fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Several collisions occurred after motorists attempted to steer clear of the gunfire.

Netshiunda confirmed no injuries were reported.

CIT heist suspects killed

On Tuesday, police in KZN shot and killed two suspected CIT robbers during a shoot-out in Phoenix.

Police’s multidisciplinary team involving officers from the Hawks, Provincial Tracking and Tracing Team, Tactical Response Team (TRT) and K9 Unit were searching for the suspects who had committed a CIT heist in Kranskop on Monday afternoon.

Heavy traffic following CIT robbery

After a police hunt through the night, the suspects were spotted at Bhamshela in Tongaat on Tuesday morning.

According to Netshiunda, police instructed the CIT heist suspects to stop. However, a high speed chase continued after the suspects defied the instruction.

“The suspects’ vehicle then crashed against a lamp pole along the Phoenix Highway and the suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police,” said Netshiunda.

“A shoot-out ensued and two suspects were fatally shot, one next to the vehicle and the other was shot inside a residence he had run into as he continued shooting at the police. Three rifles and a pistol, several rounds of ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of money were found in the possession of the suspects.”

One other suspect was later arrested after he was located at a block of flats with gunshot wounds.

The search for the other suspects is underway with police following blood stains into the bushes.

Though no police officer was injured, a police vehicle was sprayed with bullets by the suspects.

Nearby hospitals and medical centres have been urged to report any patient with suspected gunshot wounds.