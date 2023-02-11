AKA and Tibz’ killers are still at large

Stephen Tau

The killers of rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane are still at large, KwaZulu Natal (KZN) police confirmed on Saturday night.

Speaking to The Citizen shortly before 8pm, KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said there are no new developments around the case.

AKA’s murder investigation

Pressed further on whether police are confident of finding the suspects, Netshiunda replied: “Investigations are ongoing, that’s what we can say for now.”

The deceased were fatally shot and killed at close range in Florida Road, Durban on the evening of 10 February 2023.

Earlier police statement

In an earlier statement, the police said they were investigating two counts of murder.

“Information at police’s disposal at this stage indicates that the men were walking towards their vehicle from a restaurant when they were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who walked to them from across the street and shot the victims at close range.

“The suspects are reported to have fled from the scene on foot,” the statement read.

SA mourns AKA

The gruesome incident attracted a lot of reactions from fans, bereaved families as well as Government.

Speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) Lekgotla, party chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said the killings were an affirmation that those who have illegal guns can determine who lives and who dies.

“Those who have illegal guns can play God and choose who must leave this world,” Lesufi said during a TV news interview.

Police are pleading with anyone who may have information which can assist in the investigation and lead to the apprehension of the suspects.

Contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, tip-offs can be relayed via the MySAPS App.