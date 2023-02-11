KZN mourns AKA: ‘We are shattered at the manner of his death’

Citizen Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province is in mourning after the death of renowned rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known by his stage name AKA.

The tragic news of his killing has sent shockwaves through the music industry and the nation.

AKA’s death

According to the South African Police Service, AKA and Tebello ‘Tibz’.’ Motsoane was shot and killed at close range in Florida Road, Durban on the night of 10 February 2023.

‘Sad day for KZN’

KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, issued a statement condemning the senseless and violent killing.

“This is a sad day in our province and country and the music industry. We are shattered at the manner of his death,” Dube-Ncube.

“This is a tragedy of monumental proportions and we call on the law enforcement authorities and the people of our province and country to join hands in ensuring that the killers are brought to justice.”

AKA was a global ambassador for South African music and put the country on the world stage.

KZN ‘cannot be associated with assassins’

Dube-Ncube also expressed her sadness that such a dastardly act will forever be associated with their province.

“Law enforcement authorities must speedily respond and solve this senseless murder so that the assailants face the full might of the law,” she added.

Crime is eating the fabric of our society

“Our province cannot be associated with assassins who kill innocent lives with impunity.”

AKA’s spirit will never die

The Premier also called for everyone to come together and play a role in fighting criminality in society.

“The killers of AKA have succeeded in ending his life but his spirit will never die.

“His music will inspire many generations to come and will remain part of our rich heritage as a nation,” she said.

RIP AKA

On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, Dube-Ncube sends deepest sympathies to AKA’s family, friends, relatives, and fans.

May his soul rest in peace.

AKA is survived by his parents, his brother Steffan, his daughter and his girlfriend, Nadia Nakai.

