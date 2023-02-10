Reports of AKA’s shooting emerge out of Durban 

Kaunda Selisho

Rap fans across South Africa are in distress after reports that rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) was fatally shot after a drive-by shooting at a popular nightlife hotspot on Dubran’s Florida Road on Friday evening.

The 36-year-old rapper was in the province for a birthday celebration and appearance at an establishment called Yugo.

AKA had been promoting the appearance on his social media in the lead-up to the party even though his birthday had already passed.

Managing Director of ALS paramedics Garrith Jamieson confirmed the shooting in a statement issued on Friday evening.

“Just after 10:15 pm this evening paramedics responded to multiple calls of assistance for a shooting incident that occurred at a popular bar and restaurant in Florida.

On arrival, paramedics were met with total chaos and were shown where two men, believed to be in their late thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

Pictures from the scene of a shooting on Florida Road in Durban | Pictures: Supplied/ ALS Paramedics

Jamieson said the paramedics assessed the men and that there we no signs of life with one of them.

The other man was found in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries at the scene despite the best efforts of the paramedics attending to him.

Pictures from the scene of a shooting on Florida Road in Durban | Pictures: Supplied/ ALS Paramedics

While Jamieson could not disclose the identities of the victims, he did say that one of the men was a famous rapper and that police would be issuing a statement on the incident in due course.

At the time of writing, the words ‘Not AKA,’ ‘#RIPAKA,’ ‘Mega,’ ‘Kairo’ and Durban were trending on Twitter.

Guys AKA just got shot and killed in Florida Rd Durban pic.twitter.com/xU2csds8ln— Luthuli (@LuSomethings) February 10, 2023

This is a developing story.