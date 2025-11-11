AKA-Tibz murder case: Ndimande brothers arrive in SA from eSwatini [VIDEO]

The Ndimande brothers are wanted on three separate cases, all involving murder and attempted murder.

The Ndimande brothers, involved in the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, arrived in South Africa on Tuesday after their extradition from eSwatini.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande are set to stand trial in Durban.

Their extradition comes after a year-long legal battle.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the pair was received by a high-risk Saps team and would be arrested immediately upon arrival.

The Ndimande brothers are wanted on three separate cases, all involving murder and attempted murder charges. According to Mathe, they are facing approximately 27 charges in total.

Watch: Ndimande brothers leaving eSwatini

This is a developing story.